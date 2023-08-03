Save the date: Brier to host annual SeaScare Parade Aug. 9

A community favorite, the SeaScare and Brier Realty Porch Light Parade comes to Brier at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 along Brier Road.

The parade theme is scary sea creatures, octopi, pirates, boats, and nautical or any sea-related idea. There is also a free Brier Salmon Derby sponsored by the Fish Market at QFC with a drawing after the parade, a pie-eating contest for 20 youths ages 5-14, and a book sale and food drive.

The parade route will begin at 232nd Street Southwest, just north of the Brier Library, and travel southbound along Brier Road before ending at 238th Street Southwest. Registration and more information can be viewed here.