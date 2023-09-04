Save the date: Brier Music in the Park Sept. 13 Posted: September 4, 2023 10 Brier Music in the Park in 2019 (File photo) Brier’s annual Music in the Park event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Brier Park, 2903 228th St. S.W. The event will include live music, food and refreshments, and all are welcome.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.