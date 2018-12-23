Save the date: Boy Scout Troop 61 offering tree recycling Jan. 5-6

Mountlake Terrace Boy Scout Troop 61 is offering Christmas tree recycling Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 5-6, at two locations.

Tree recycling drop-offs are available from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at:

Albertsons, 4301 212th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace

Rogers Market, 23120 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

All decorations, tinsel, tree stands and nails must be removed from the tree in order to be recycled. Flocked trees are not accepted.

Donations are appreciated via cash, credit card or check payable to: BSA Troop 61. The recycling event will help the troops raise funds for summer scout camp to learn leadership and outdoor skills.

BSA Troop 61 serves Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and surrounding communities. The troop meets on Mondays from 7:15-8:30 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church 3215 Larch Way, Lynnwood.

To learn more, contact Scoutmaster Gary LaPointe at 206-491-7969.