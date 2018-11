The American Legion Auxiliary’s annual Santa Breakfast is set for Sunday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m.-noon at the American Legion Hall, 22909 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

Visit Santa and enjoy ham, eggs, pancakes, fruit and drinks.

The American Legion Auxiliary will also hold their annual raffle and will be accepting donations of teen pajamas and footballs, basketballs and soccer balls for Holly House — a holiday gift-giving program for children in need.

Proceeds support auxiliary youth programs.