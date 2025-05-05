Save the date: Adult gun safety event June 8 in Edmonds

A national gun safety group will host an educational program in June in Edmonds. The program is called ‘Be SMART for Kids’ and encourages parents and other adults discuss gun safety and take responsible actions that can prevent child gun injuries and deaths. They will share information about securing firearms and normalizing conversations about gun safety.
SMART stands for:
- Secure all guns in their home and vehicles
- Model responsible behavior around guns
- Ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes
- Recognize the role of guns in suicide
- Tell their peers to be SMART
Organizers will give away trigger locks and lock boxes in partnership with the Lock It Up program sponsored by Public Health – Seattle & King County and Seattle Children’s.
The North King-Snohomish chapter of the Alliance for Gun Responsibility is organizing the free program scheduled for 2 p.m., June 8 at Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Casper Street.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.