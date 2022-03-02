Save the date: AAUW SnoKing Branch hosting art show for STEM scholarships March 25

The Edmonds SnoKing Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is hosting an art show from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 25, with funds raised going toward scholarships for women studying science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
The event will be at the Edmonds Arts Center, 410 4th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds. Browse art for sale, and participate in silent auctions and raffles. There will be a cash bar and light refreshments. Tickets are $20 via EventBrite.
