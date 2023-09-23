Save the date: AAUW hosting candidate event at Edmonds City Park Oct. 5

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Edmonds SnoKing chapter would like to get to know those running for office — and they are inviting the public to join them from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Edmonds City Park picnic shelter area.

Pack a sack lunch and take this opportunity to mix and mingle with candidates and AAUW members. Close to 20 candidates so far have committed to participate, ranging from countywide races to Edmonds School Board, city council positions and more.

Candidates will be provided an opportunity to address the group.