Save the date: 10th annual North Puget Sound Conference on Race Oct. 1

The Communities of Color Coalition, a South Snohomish County nonprofit, is sponsoring its 10th annual North Puget Sound Conference on Race, a hybrid event set for Saturday, Oct. 1 at Everett Community College.

This year's theme is Racial Community Healing.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Keynote panelists include Ijeoma Oluo, author of So You Want to Talk About Race and community organizer Nikkita Oliver. The moderator is spoken word artist Christian Paige.

Admission is free.

To learn more, email NPSCOR@c3coaliton.org.