Saturday’s a snow day in Mountlake Terrace

Overnight snowfall turned Mountlake Terrace into a winter wonderland Saturday, with more accumulation predicted over the weekend.

According to National Weather Service snowfall data, 5.5 inches of snow fell in the Mountlake Terrace/Brier area as of 7 a.m. Saturday. The Lynnwood area received 5.6 inches and Edmonds counted 6.2 inches.

The City of Mountlake Terrace says residents can help by moving vehicles from city streets until snow removal is complete, locating alternate parking if you live on a steep hill, staying off roads until conditions improve, allowing plenty of time to get to your destination, and leaving plenty of room between vehicles. When you encounter trucks engaged in snow or ice removal, yield the right of way if you can do so safely, keep back at least 50 feet, and do not attempt to pass.

The city’s public works crews prepare roads by deicing and procuring materials in advance to aid in snow removal and sanding. The city’s fleet includes trucks equipped with snowplows and sand/salt spreaders and a truck equipped with a liquid deicer applicator.

Snow removal and deicing routes are prioritized according to volume and speed of traffic, terrain, transit routes, routes to schools and routes utilized by emergency services. (See map of priority snow removal routes.) During and immediately following a storm, crews will concentrate on the established primary and secondary routes. Once these prioritized routes have been cleared, crews will begin plowing third tier routes that serve residential neighborhoods. Please do not call or email the city to request plowing.

South Snohomish County’s Emergency Cold Weather shelter is located in Lynnwood and opens on nights with temperatures below 34 degrees. There are four pick up locations in South Snohomish County including Bethesda Lutheran Church in Mountlake Terrace. More information can be found at www.WeAllBelong.org.

Unlike previous years, the snowfall will have little impact on Edmonds School District student learning since it coincides with regularly scheduled no-school days. On Friday, the Edmonds School District sent out a reminder via social media schools would be closed Feb. 15-16 for President’s Day and a day previously designated a non-learning day, said district spokesperson Harmony Weinberg.

“Those were regularly scheduled no-school days,” she said.

For unincorporated areas, the Snohomish County Road Maintenance crews began clearing roads Friday night. In a statement, the county reported 1,960 miles of roads throughout the county have been cleared and 375 tons of sand, 372 tons of sand/salt mix and 14,526 gallons of anti-icer have been used. Crews will also continue to plow, sand and deice until temperatures rise and conditions return to normal.