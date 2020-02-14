Saturday: Congressman Larsen Invites constituents to Brier Community Coffee

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen is inviting constituents to meet him at a Community Coffee in Brier on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The event will run from 2-3:30 p.m. at Brier City Hall, 2901 228th St. S.W.

Community Coffees are an opportunity for Larsen to hear directly from constituents about important issues in an informal setting. Larsen will discuss the progress Congress has made on its “For The People” agenda and take questions and comments from attendees.

In 2019, Larsen held nearly 20 community forums across the Second District, including eight Community Coffees and six veterans forums. This year, Larsen has held Community Coffees in Mountlake Terrace, Sedro-Woolley, Bow, Clinton and Stanwood.

