Saturday closure of Mountlake Terrace Transit Center bus loop planned

As early as Saturday, June 13, Sound Transit’s contractor will close the bus loop at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center in order to prepare for guideway construction of the Lynnwood Link Light Rail extension. The closure will be in effect for two Saturdays — June 13 and 20 — from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. This work is weather dependent and may need to be rescheduled.

Buses that usually serve bays 1 and 2 will be rerouted and stop at bays 3 and 4 during this closure (see map).

Alternate parking is available at the former Roger’s Market site, located at 23120 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. Bus shuttles do not run on the weekends.