Same-day voter registration, voter information for Aug. 6 primary

A reminder that if you have not yet registered to vote for the Aug. 6 primary election — or need to update an existing registration — you can do so until 8 p.m. Aug. 6, thanks to a 2018 change in state law.

Races on the primary ballot for Mountlake Terrace voters include Edmonds School Board director positions. In addition, voters in unincorporated areas will vote on South County Fire & Rescue commissioner positions.

Washington State during this election is implementing same-day voter registration, as long as you do so at your county auditor or elections office. The Snohomish County Auditor’s Office in Everett will be open until 8 p.m. on primary election day Aug. 6.

To register the same day, voters must provide a valid driver’s license, state ID or Social Security number on the registration form. The voter must also be a U.S. citizen and legal resident of Washington, and at least 18 years by Election Day. The person must not be disqualified by a court order from voting, and not under supervision by the state Department of Corrections for a felony conviction that occurred in the state.

If you are already registered but are still weighing your choices for the primary, your ballot either must be returned via U.S. mail (no postage required) with an Aug. 6 postmark or you can use a local ballot dropbox up until 8 p.m. Aug. 6.

Local or nearby Snohomish County ballot drop boxes are located here:

Bothell (QFC parking lot)

22833 Bothell Everett Hwy

Bothell, WA 98021

Edmonds (near library)

650 Main St

Edmonds, WA 98020

Lynnwood (in front of city hall)

19100 44th Ave W

Lynnwood, WA 98036

Mill Creek (in turnaround near post office)

159th Pl SE and Mill Creek Blvd

Mill Creek, WA 98223

Mountlake Terrace (near library)

23300 58th Ave W

Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Mukilteo (near library)

4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd

Mukilteo, WA 98275

Accessible Voting Units (AVUs) are available for voters who cannot cast a private, independent ballot by mail. AVUs are touch screen voting devices that feature large font, audio and tactile options to assist voters in casting their choices.

Voted AVU ballots are printed and inserted into an envelope just like any other ballot. The voter will sign the oath on the envelope and the signature will be compared to the voter’s record. Voters unable to sign their name will make their mark in front of two witnesses.

Accessible voting locations are:

Lynnwood Sno-Isle Library

19200 44th Ave W, Lynnwood

Monday, August 5, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Election Day, August 6, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Snohomish County Auditor’s Office

Courthouse Campus

3000 Rockefeller Ave

1st Floor Admin W Bldg, Everett

Monday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Election Day, August 6, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

More election information is available at the Snohomish County Elections & Voter Registration web page.