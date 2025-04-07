Sally Ann (Deebach) Nickell: Edmonds High School grad was also active in Lynnwood VFW

Sally Ann (Deebach) Nickell

Sally Ann (Deebach) Nickell of Sacramento, California passed away March 30, 2025 in Carson City, Nevada at the age of 89. Sally was formerly from Edmonds. She attended Edmonds High School. Sally is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Marie Deebach, sister Betty Lou Gaeng, brothers Walter, Robert and Thomas. She is survived by her younger brother Don Deebach.

Sally was active in the VFW in her earlier years, in Lynnwood.

She loved cooking and enjoyed having people over for the holidays. She learned crocheting from her Great Aunt Maude and was a master at it. Sally loved dogs and had many at a time. In her younger years, Sally was an avid bowler and later in life enjoyed dancing. Sally was a constant whirlwind, always keeping busy.

Sally was an Aunt, Gr. Aunt and Gr. Gr. Aunt, to numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Bob Conti, her life partner who took such great care of her of through the years.