Safeway celebrates grand re-opening in Mountlake Terrace

Hundreds of customers, employees and officials from the City of Mountlake Terrace were on hand last week for the grand re-opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Mountlake Terrace Safeway. The newly-remodeled store is located at 4301 212th St. S.W., where the store employs 100 people. The transition is a result of the grocery chain merger between Albertsons and Safeway.

During the ceremony, Store Manager Mike Speed presented a check for $5,000 to the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank in Mountlake Terrace. Several $300 gift cards and free bags of groceries were also given away. Mayor Pro Tem Doug McCardle spoke on behalf of the city and welcomed Safeway to the community.

The 50,000-square-foot store has a new design with upgraded specialty departments and exciting new features including an expanded produce department with a variety of organic and locally-grown produce and a fresh cut fruit and vegetable center, a deluxe deli and a full-service enhanced meat and seafood department. The store’s full-service bakery offers a variety of freshly baked artisan breads, bagels and pastries as well as handcrafted cakes and desserts including custom photo cakes.

Other services include a Starbucks kiosk with an indoor seating area; six check stands and seven self-check lanes; drive up and Go Grocery pickup service; online ordering; and store-to-door Safeway dot.com delivery service. The new Safeway signage was one of the last of the finishing touches to complete the transformation.

“The city is pleased to welcome Safeway to Mountlake Terrace,” said Virginia Olsen, the city’s community relations director. “Their remodel looks terrific and we want them to know how much we appreciate their investment in our people and in our community.”