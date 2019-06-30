S.R. Lane Digital Photography Exhibit opens at MLT Library July 1

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the S.R. Lane Digital Photography Exhibit for the month of July at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Lane is an award-winning professional photographer. She was born and raised in Seattle. She started taking photos when she was a child, using her grandmother’s Polaroid camera. She later studied film photography at Shoreline Community College. Lane enjoyed taking hundreds of photos of family, friends, and beloved pets in her early years, then moved on to natural landscapes she found while walking.

Lane graduated from Western Washington University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2003. Since then, she has been selected to display her artwork at multiple city art walks across the Greater Puget Sound Region. In just one year, Lane has been asked to display her work in over eight art walks, and two juried art shows. In July 2018, her work “Old Salty” won the Audience Award Favorite at the Phinney Neighborhood Association Member & Volunteer Art Show.

Lane uses her Cannon and Nikon digital cameras to take photos of flowers, nature scenes, architecture, and found objects. She then edits the images to mimic the look of a watercolor art piece by using Instagram and Fotor applications.

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community.

The show runs through July 31 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m.