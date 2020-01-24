Ryan Daly, Hope Ambachew named MTHS Athletes of Week

A pair of unique student athletes have been chosen as the Mountlake Terrace Hawks Athletes of the Week, Ryan Daly and Hope Ambachew.

Daly is a member of the Hawks’ cheer squad that hopes to qualify for the state tournament Feb. 7-8 in Battle Ground; Ambachew, a wrestler at Terrace, hopes to earn a spot at the state girls wrestling meet Feb. 21-22 in Tacoma.

“Ryan is a rock star of a stuntman for our competition squad,” said Terrace Cheer coach Jessica Ellersick. “He puts in 110 percent effort with every stunt and never lets a flyer hit the floor. Ryan is a strong base who takes the coaches direction and implements the improvements. With all the hard work he puts in, he has become one of our most improved athletes.”

“Ryan always has a positive attitude,” Ellersick continued. “(And) more importantly, Ryan put himself out there to try a sport he’s never done – a sport where a male presence at this level intimidates his peers. And he has succeeded gracefully. Ryan is continuing to pave a path for more powerful stuntmen to join our program. We are grateful to have him.”

Ambachew was selected for the Athlete of the Week honor by her coach Gus Anaya. “I am choosing Hope because of her passion and consistency to the sport of wrestling and to the program,” Anaya explained. “Hope is always trying to get better and be a student of the sport by trying to learn as much as possible. She is the leader of our girls’ program and her future success will help build the program.”

The MTHS Athletes of the Week program is sponsored by the school’s athletic department.