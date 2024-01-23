Rowland reelected as South County Fire Board Chair

Micah Rowland will remain chair of the South County Fire Board of Commissioners for 2024. Commissioners reelected Rowland to lead the board during a meeting Jan. 16, according to a news release.

“It is truly an honor to be elected to serve as chair of this amazing organization,” Rowland said. “I look forward to working with Chief [Thad] Hovis, his talented staff, our heroic first responders and my fellow commissioners as we build upon South County Fire’s outstanding reputation for providing the highest quality emergency services to our communities.”

An 18-year resident of Snohomish County, Rowland has served on the board of multiple community, local and state organizations. He also brings 25 years of experience working in technology and consulting. First appointed to the board as District 4 Commissioner in early 2022, he was elected by voters to a six-year term in the 2023 general election.

Commissioner Michael Fearnehough (District 2) was reelected as the board’s vice chair for 2024.

The Board of Commissioners is responsible for defining the regional fire authority’s long-term vision, approving the budget, hiring the fire chief and adopting policies to be implemented by the chief and administrative staff.

Regular board meetings take place the first and third Tuesday of each month. Work sessions take place on the second Tuesday of each month. All board meetings begin at 7 p.m. and can be attended remotely or in person at South County Fire Headquarters, 12425 Meridian Avenue South, Everett.

For instructions on how to attend meetings remotely, or to view agendas, minutes and meeting videos, visit www.southsnofire.org/board-of-commissioners/meeting-information.