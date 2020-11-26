Round 3 application process for Working Washington Small Business Grants opens next week

A total of $50 million wil be available to small businesses in Round 3 of the Working Washington Small Business grants, the Washington State Department of Commerce announced.
When the application process opens early next week, a link to the application and additional information will be posted at www.commerce.wa.gov/bizgrants.
These grants are prioritized for:
- Small businesses with annual revenues of $5 million or less in 2019 and businesses in the sectors that are most impacted by the recent public health measures, as well as businesses in sectors that have experienced significant, cumulative impacts. Examples include full-service restaurants, fitness centers, bowling alleys, and music and event venues.
- Certain nonprofits may also be eligible if they have a primary business activity that falls into a similar category as noted above. Example – a nonprofit full-service restaurant or nonprofit music venue.
- If the commerce department is able to fund all the eligible applicants from the priority pool, and funds remain, it may be able to provide grants to additional businesses or nonprofits from other sectors or who have annual revenues larger than $5 million.
The maximum award grant will be up to $20,000, and the grant can only cover expenses or costs incurred due to COVID-19 and that were necessary to continue business operations.
The online application portal will open the week of Nov. 30. The portal link will be available at www.commerce.wa.gov/bizgrants. Additional information about eligibility and prioritization will also be posted there. Priority will be given to applications received by Dec. 10. If the dommerce department can fund all the applicants who submit by that time, it may be able to consider applicants who submit after Dec. 10.
Here is a checklist of the information you’ll need to have ready:
- Applicant W-9 Request for Taxpayer Identiﬁcation Number
- Copy of valid government-issued photo I.D.
- For tribal-member owned businesses: license or certiﬁcation if business activity is conducted outside the tribal jurisdiction; letter or certiﬁcation from the tribe recognizing you as a business if business activity is within the tribal jurisdiction.
- Copy of 2019 Tax Return or other confirmation of Business Gross Revenues for 2019.
- For businesses with a physical location, evidence of that location, such as lease, tax statement, utility bill, etc.
- NAICS code or clear description of your primary business activity. A NAICS code is helpful, but not necessary. If you have never used a NAICS code, you can learn more here: What is a NAICS Code? and explore NAICS codesto see which one fits your business.