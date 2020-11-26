Round 3 application process for Working Washington Small Business Grants opens next week

When the application process opens early next week, a link to the application and additional information will be posted at www.commerce.wa.gov/bizgrants.

These grants are prioritized for:

Small businesses with annual revenues of $5 million or less in 2019 and businesses in the sectors that are most impacted by the recent public health measures, as well as businesses in sectors that have experienced significant, cumulative impacts. Examples include full-service restaurants, fitness centers, bowling alleys, and music and event venues.

Certain nonprofits may also be eligible if they have a primary business activity that falls into a similar category as noted above. Example – a nonprofit full-service restaurant or nonprofit music venue.

If the commerce department is able to fund all the eligible applicants from the priority pool, and funds remain, it may be able to provide grants to additional businesses or nonprofits from other sectors or who have annual revenues larger than $5 million.

The maximum award grant will be up to $20,000, and the grant can only cover expenses or costs incurred due to COVID-19 and that were necessary to continue business operations.

The online application portal will open the week of Nov. 30. The portal link will be available at www.commerce.wa.gov/bizgrants. Additional information about eligibility and prioritization will also be posted there. Priority will be given to applications received by Dec. 10. If the dommerce department can fund all the applicants who submit by that time, it may be able to consider applicants who submit after Dec. 10.

Here is a checklist of the information you’ll need to have ready: