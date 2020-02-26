Rotary Clubs kick off annual athletic shoe drive for kids in need

Three Rotary Clubs — Edmonds Daybreakers, Edmonds Noon and Lynnwood — on Feb. 24 kicked off their annual 1,000 Pairs of Athletic Shoe Drive that benefits students in need in South Snohomish County.

The drive runs from Feb 24 -March 21. It’s the fifth year the Rotary Clubs have come together to do a joint shoe drive and to celebrate Rotary International’s 115th anniversary.

Joy Ingram, Clothes For Kids executive director, said she is excited that the clubs will host the drive again this year, which will benefit children who receive school wardrobes from Clothes for Kids. “We served more than 15,000 students over the past five years and thank the three Rotary clubs for their continued yearly effort to provide quality athletic shoes to the students of South Snohomish County,” Ingram said. “I think that focusing in on the smaller sizes for grade school and teen sizes would serve the greatest need.”

Shoes can be dropped off during meetings of all three Rotary Clubs or at other locations. Edmonds Daybreakers meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays at Anthony’s Beach Cafe, Edmonds; Edmonds Noon meets at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Claire’s Pantry in Edmonds, and Lynnwood meets at noon Thursdays at Edmonds Community College, Gateway Hall Rm 305. Other drop-off locations are Coastal Bank, Edmonds; First Financial NW Bank, Edmonds, Holy Rosary School, Edmonds; Brighton Court, Lynnwood; HomeStreet Bank, Mountlake Terrace; 1st Security Bank, Edmonds; 1st Security Bank, Lynnwood; Experience Momentum, Lynnwood.