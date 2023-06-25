Rotary Club of Lynnwood Challenge Series Derby a hit

Around 100 people participated in the Rotary Club of Lynnwood’s 6th Annual Challenge Series Derby Race on Saturday. The gravity car races started at about 9:30 a.m. and ran until 1 p.m. at Lynnwood Elementary School. The event focuses on giving students of all abilities a fun and memorable experience. Community members from Lynnwood and nearby areas joined to watch and support the festivities, including those volunteering with local organizations such as Child Strive and the Arc of Snohomish County.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis