Rotary Club of Edmonds partners with nonprofit Clothes for Kids to host shoe drive

The Rotary Club of Edmonds, in partnership with local nonprofit organization Clothes for Kids, is hosting a shoe drive for low-income students in Snohomish County.

Clothes for Kids in the past five years has provided more than 18,000 wardrobes to students in need who attend preschool to high school. The Rotary Club of Edmonds is a community-based service organization open to all people, and hosts a variety of service projects.

The Rotary Club’s Service Committee is hosting the shoe drive, which will go through March 25.

“We met with the program coordinator of Clothes For Kids, Lani Griggs, who told us about the need for shoes for the kids,” said Alison Alfonzo Pence, service committee chair. “Elise Hegrat, also with the Rotary Club of Edmonds, and I put our heads together and decided this would be our next big project for the year.

“We decided to open this up to our local community to help acquire new shoes for babies to size 11 for girls (women) and size 15 for boys (men),” Pence continued. “We contacted several government, nonprofit, business, school and church groups asking if they would be a shoe drop-off site for people who want to donate shoes for this good cause. We were surprised at the response of everyone we contacted. Our town is very generous!”

Boxes for collecting the shoes will be placed in several locations including: The Edmonds Waterfront Center, Edward Jones, Café Louvre, Johnny Mo’s Pizzeria, First Financial Bank, Café Ladro, Frances Anderson Center, Mel and Mia’s, Edmonds Police Department, Sound Credit Union, Arista Wine, Seaview Elementary School, Edmonds City Hall, First Security Bank and Holy Rosary Church.

For more information, visit www.edmondsrotary.com or www.clothesforkids.org or email info@edmondsrotary.com.