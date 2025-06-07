Rotary Club of Edmonds donates $2K to Foundation for Edmonds School District

The Rotary Club of Edmonds on June 3 presented a $2,000 donation to the Foundation for Edmonds School District to support their important work in enhancing educational opportunities for local students.

The club said the donation was part of its ongoing commitment to improving education in the community and supporting initiatives that help students succeed. The funds will be used to support the foundation’s efforts in providing scholarships, grants, and other resources to benefit students and educators in the district.

Rotary Club of Edmonds President Suzanne James and Service Chair Alison Pence were on hand to present the check to Deborah Brandi, executive director of the Foundation for Edmonds School District.

“This donation is just one example of how the Rotary Club of Edmonds is dedicated to creating a positive impact in our community,” James said. “We are proud to support the Foundation for Edmonds School District and its mission to improve the lives of our local students.”

Learn more about the Rotary Club of Edmonds here and the Foundation for Edmonds School District here.