Rotarians break ground for new Lynnwood Neighborhood Center playground

Representatives of four local Rotary Clubs participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new playground at the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center.

The Rotary Club of Lynnwood, Alderwood Terrace Rotary, Mill Creek Rotary and Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary together raised $24,000 to help bring the playground to the Neighborhood Center, which is now under construction next to Lynnwood’s Trinity Lutheran Church and School.

The new playground will serve the early learning preschool and Boys & Girls Club during daytime program hours, promoting play, exercise and social skills for youth in LNC programming.

The Lynnwood Neighborhood Center will provide an accessible hub of services and programs to serve Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and nearby communities. Learn more about the LNC at www.voaww.org/lnc.