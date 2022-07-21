Rose Marie Cantwell: A retired budget director, she loved animals, singing and basketball

Rose Marie Cantwell was born January 21, 1932 in Terra Haute Indiana to John L Easton and Minta Maurer Easton. She graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis and later married Paul F Cantwell, raising a family of 5 children. She passed peacefully on July 11th at the age of 90.

Rose worked many years in local Indianapolis government, retiring as a budget director for the Center Township Assessor. In retiring to the Northwest, she became active in the Edmonds Senior Center and made many friends there. She was a part of the Sound Singers who performed at many area events including a Seattle Mariners’ game. Rose served as board chair of the Edmonds Senior Center in an effort to save its waterfront location and also co-chaired the capital campaign for the new community center which opened this May.

Rose loved animals, singing, being a democratic precinct committeeman, registering people to vote, and watching musicals with her family. An avid basketball fan, she loved watching the Seattle Supersonics and the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Rose is preceded in death by her brothers Richard and Steven Easton. She is survived by her children Daniel Cantwell of Indianapolis, Maria Cantwell, Carey (David) Clay, Edward (Deanna) Cantwell, Kellie (John Anderson) Cantwell all of Snohomish County; grandchildren Carey Clouser, Darcy Flory, Courtney and Caleb Cantwell, Grifynn and Garrett Clay; greatgrandchildren Crystin and Kendall Rose Clouser, Callan and Eva Flory.

A celebration of life will be held in the near future. Memorial donations to the Edmonds Waterfront Center are welcomed.