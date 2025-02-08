Rory Paine-Donovan resigns from city council

Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Rory Paine-Donovan has announced his resignation, stating his desire to focus on health, family and his professional work.

“I have to announce tonight that I’ll be resigning from the council, and this will be my last meeting,” Paine-Donovan said during Thursday’s council meeting

“I regret that I won’t be completing the remainder of this term. It’s been two short years, but I’ve loved the opportunity to be on [the] council and having the chance to run,” Paine-Donovan said. “I also want to thank this council for appointing me in the first place.”

Paine-Donovan was appointed in January 2023 to fill the Position 3 council seat vacated by the resignation of longtime Councilmember Doug McCardle. A graduate of Evergreen State College who has a degree in public policy, Paine-Donovan has lived in Mountlake Terrace for nine years and works for the Washington State Attorney General’s Office. He helped found the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation and also served on the city’s planning commission.

Paine-Donovan expressed his “deep appreciation” to the city staff and to the Mountlake Terrace community.

“I’m particularly, really pleased to have been in this seat at a time when both community and staff, I think, have had a bit of a renaissance,” Paine-Donovan said.

An increasingly deep bench of “civic-minded folks” on the city council and the community’s energy give him great hope for the city’s future, Paine-Donovan said. “It’s been a privilege to serve on the council, but also to meet my neighbors and to understand where they’re at, what they care about and, and all the friendships and memories that have come from that will stay with me forever,” Paine-Donovan said.

The City of Mountlake Terrace announced Paine-Donovan’s departure on social media, stating:

After two years of civil service, the City of Mountlake Terrace thanks Councilmember Rory Paine-Donovan for his contribution to the city council and his steadfast work for the Mountlake Terrace community.

Paine-Donovan’s strong interest in civic life and local government, particularly in the affordable housing and economic development arenas, made him an asset to the council. His thoughtful approach gave unique insights into critical issues facing our residents, helping to develop solutions that shape the future of the city.

Going forward, the city council will be seeking a dedicated individual who is willing to step into this important role and contribute to the growth and success of Mountlake Terrace. We will announce the councilmember recruitment schedule and outline the appointment process in a press release and on our website (cityofmlt.com) on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

– By Rick Sinnett