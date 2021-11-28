Ronald William Knight: Devoted Husky fan loved to fish and to travel

Ronald William Knight was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Long Beach, CA to Loretta Alice Krause and William Paul Knight on March 14, 1940, and died on November 22, 2021, at the age of 81 in Klamath Falls, OR. Ronald was the only son to Loretta and was raised in Ritzville, WA by his grandfather and grandmother, Wilhelm (William) Krause Jr. and Margaretha (Margaret) Schulz.

Ronald was married three times. His first wife, Barbara Joan Aetzel, gave him two sons, Brent Alden Knight, and William Ryan Knight. His last 15 years were spent with his beloved wife, Carrie Knight.

Ron attended Washington State University after graduating Ritzville High School in the class of 1959 and graduated with a business degree from the University of Washington, falling just short of his MBA. He spent his entire career working for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302, starting in the field working as an oiler, maintaining equipment, and then advancing to the office as the apprenticeship coordinator, later a business agent, and eventually business manager. Ron retired in 1998 at the age of 58 and spent extended periods of time traveling across the U.S. in his RVs.

Ron was known for his sense of humor, his work ethic and commitment to his job and the people he loved and served, his appreciation for family and a love of travel. Ron was a devoted Husky fan, loved to fish and dedicated his life to Christ.

Ron fought frontal temporal dementia, Parkinson’s and diabetes during the final years of his life and passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was loved my many and will be missed greatly.

Ron is survived by his wife Carrie Knight and son’s Brent and Ryan, four grandchildren, Payton, Rylie, Mason and Emerson, as well as an extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be held in the spring in Ritzville to honor and remember Ron. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that contributions be made to Alzheimer’s research.