Rolling slowdowns on Interstate 5 for Sound Transit work planned early morning Jan. 22

On Jan. 22, Sound Transit will be conducting rolling slowdowns on Interstate 5. This work is part of Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension Project to construct the guideway. The rolling slowdown will continue for 7.5 miles up to Northeast 185th Street. The slowdowns will occur from 1-3 a.m.
Washington State Patrol vehicles will be leading the rolling slowdowns, and there will be two of them during the work. Each rolling slowdown will last approximately 15 minutes inside the work hours, and commuters should expect delays.
Northbound, the rolling slowdown will begin on I-5 at Harvard Ave East and will continue for 7.5 miles to Northeast 185th Street.
Southbound, the slowdown will begin at 128th Street Southwest (State Route 96) and will continue for 7.5 miles to Northeast 185th Street.