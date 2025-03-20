Roger Sherrard: Decorated Army veteran also honored for work in Albania

Roger David Sherrard

August 31, 1944 – February 19, 2025

Roger Sherrard, adored husband, father, uncle, grandfather, friend and tireless servant of the Lord, left this world peacefully on February 19, 2025. Roger was born to Jean and Marion Sherrard on August 31, 1944, the youngest of four sons. He met the love of his life, Katoo Holwill, the summer before his senior year in 1961. They remained devoted to each other as he attended West Point, marrying after his graduation in 1966.

After graduation he attended Ranger and Airborne Schools, then reported to his first Army assignment in Germany as a tank platoon leader in the 3rd of the 33rd Armor Division. He then served as a General’s Aide to two generals in Germany and Italy before serving a tour of duty as a Company Commander of an infantry unit in Vietnam ( 1969-1970). He was awarded 2 Bronze Stars and a Bronze Star with Valor for heroism in combat.

After taking his LSAT from a tent in Vietnam, Roger attended Seattle University Law School, and entered private practice in Poulsbo, Washington, with his brother, Jean, and William McGonagle in 1975. He answered God’s call to what would be his life’s work in 1991 when he volunteered to advise the judiciary of Albania upon the country’s liberation from communism in 1991. Over the next 26 years, Roger traveled to Albania 51 times to advise lawyers and judges by teaching the core principles of the rule of law. One of Roger’s Albanian mentees captured the essence of his service: “He was a noble man, serving the Lord in places where few pastors can reach: among lawyers, judges and peoples of power. Not many believers could navigate in this environment, but Roger was gifted to humbly serve with wisdom and love for all people.”

The President of the Republic of Albania awarded Roger the “Medal for Special Civil Merits”, which is the highest civilian award, in 2005. In 2014, the University of Tirana bestowed upon him the title of Honoris Causa—a recognition of his invaluable contribution to legal education and the democratic development of the rule of law in Albania. He later received the Kitsap County Bar Humanitarian award and the Apex Award of Merit by the Washington State Bar in 2019 the highest award the Bar provides to recognize exceptional contributions to the furtherance of justice.

As proud as Roger was of his service to his country, the country of Albania and his lifelong service to Christ, his greatest joy was in his sons and grandchildren. He was always ready to help through all of life’s ups and downs, enthusiastically celebrating successes and demonstrating optimistic resilience in the face of any challenge.

While Roger’s service in this world has ended, he will be remembered with love and emulated with respect by all those lucky enough to know him. He is survived by his wife, Katoo Sherrard; sons, Wade (Missy) Sherrard and Toby (Emily) Sherrard; his grandchildren, Vivian and Claudia Sherrard; and his brother, Jerry (Caroline) Sherrard. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jean and Marion Sherrard, and his brothers, Jean and Don Sherrard.

Roger was laid to rest at Edmonds Memorial Cemetery on February 28. A celebration of his life will be held on April 12, 2025, at 2:00pm at Gateway Fellowship Church in Poulsbo, Washington. The family requests donations to the Northwest Parkinson’s Foundation in lieu of gifts.