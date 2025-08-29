Robert P. Vandenberg: Funeral Sept. 4 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church



Robert P. Vandenberg

Robert P. Vandenberg passed away peacefully on August 22, 2025, surrounded by family members. He was 65 years old.

Rob was a graduate of Holy Rosary School in Edmonds; Blanchet High School in Seattle; and Shoreline Community College. He ultimately followed his Dutch heritage and became self-employed in landscape maintenance. He had close relationships with many of his customers over the years.

Rob was a lifelong bachelor. He was known as the “fun uncle” among his 8 nieces and nephews as well as 8 children in the next generation. He was always willing to have numerous children piling up on top of him.

He was a funny man whose unfiltered comments often caused amusement, usually followed by gentle admonishment from family members that he really shouldn’t make that remark in public! “Thanksgiving will never be the same,” as one family member remarked after his passing.

Rob was preceded in death by his parents, John and Trudy Vandenberg, as well as his sister Diana. His siblings Sharon Stavig and John Vandenberg survive him.

Rob was a fantastic son who took great care of his parents in their later years. He was a gentle soul and will be missed greatly.

Funeral will be Thursday, September 4 at 10:30 am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Edmonds.