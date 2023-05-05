Robert Hardy: Memorial set for May 26 at Beck’s Tribute Center

Robert Charles Hardy

Our sweet, kindhearted brother, Robert Charles Hardy, 62, passed away unexpectedly on April 11, 2023. He was born on April 19, 1960, at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, WA (along with his twin brother, Richard) to the late Charles and Doris Hardy. The twins’ arrival caused excitement in the home, where five older sisters doted on them that Robert often expressed how they had grown up in a “hen” house. He was later joined by two additional sisters in the “hen” house.

Robert was a happy and curious child, and, to his parents’ dismay, he was always taking things apart to see how they worked. Toys, radios, light sockets, you name it. He was adept at it, and it was the beginning of his love for the inner workings of computers.

Growing up in Edmonds and an avid photographer, Robert appreciated the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. He was rarely seen without his camera, taking photos of various landscapes, waterways, and trains. He graduated from Edmonds High School in 1980, where he spent many hours in the school’s darkroom honing his photography skills.

Robert loved to swim and worked at the local YMCA Pool. After graduating, he took up bicycling and would take long bike rides all over the Pacific Northwest. Including, finishing twice the Seattle to Portland (STP) bike challenge.

He worked for several years at CK Color lab in downtown Edmonds, and then went on to take several computer courses at Edmonds Community College, becoming a computer specialist.

Family was especially important to Robert. He liked to take pictures of and for his family, documenting and sharing those special moments with them. Also, among other things, teaching his nephews and nieces to learn to ride their bikes. Having him be a part of those moments meant so much to his family. His deep, abiding faith in God and family never wavered. Always ending his phone calls, texts, and cards with “In God We Trust” and “I love you”. He was a good son, brother, uncle, and friend to those who knew him.

Surviving Robert are siblings, Kim (Howard) Schattenkirk, Peggy Dunbar, Cheryl (Kevin) Clarke, Joanne (Tony) Newman, Kelley, Leigh Anne and twin brother, Richard. He was uncle to numerous nieces and nephews he loved dearly. Was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy (Zan) Phillips, in December 2022; Father, Charles, in 1976; Mother, Doris, in 2003; nephews, Jeffrey Clarke in 1995 and Jason Schattenkirk in 2001.

There will be a memorial service for Robert, on Friday, May 26th at 10:00 am, at Beck’s Tribute Center, 405 5th Ave North, Edmonds, WA. All are welcome. He will be interred at Restlawn Gardens Cemetery, in Edmonds.

The family suggest memorials can be made in his memory to Seattle Children’s Hospital, Journey Program, c/o Seattle Children’s Foundation, M/S 818-F, PO Box 5371, Seattle, WA 98145-5005 to support families grieving with the loss of a child and sibling.