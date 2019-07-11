Roadwork, special events bringing weekend travel delays on Interstate 5

People traveling to or through Seattle need to plan for weekend travel delays due to construction and special events on Interstate 5.

Beginning Friday night, July 12, Washington State Department of Transportation contractor and maintenance crews will continue work to preserve and inspect sections of the I-5 express lanes.

The I-5 express lanes will close from 11 p.m. Friday, July 12, to 11 a.m. Sunday, July 14, while crews:

Repair the express lanes gate at the south entrance near Seneca Street.

Inspect the bridge as part of the Federal Highway Administration requirements.

Royal Brougham Way on-ramp to northbound SR 99 closure

Contractor crews working on the SR 99 tunnel will close the Royal Brougham Way on-ramp to northbound SR 99 from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, to repair traffic detection equipment.

Special events

Travelers should consider taking transit, carpooling, bicycling or walking to avoid heavy traffic on I-5, SR 99 and on city streets due to construction and the following special events:

Saturday, July 13: Seattle to Portland Bike Ride : 4:45 a.m. start at the University of Washington. West Seattle Summer Festival: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the West Seattle Junction. Ballard Seafood Festival: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. in downtown Ballard. Seattle International Beerfest: noon – 10 p.m. at Seattle Center.

Sunday, July 14: West Seattle Summer Festival: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the West Seattle Junction. Ballard Seafood Festival: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. in downtown Ballard. Seattle International Beerfest: noon – 7 p.m. at Seattle Center. Sounders vs. Atlanta United: 12:55 p.m. at CenturyLink Field.



Travelers can get real-time information on the WSDOT mobile app and the WSDOT Traffic Twitter feed.