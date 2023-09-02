Road work coming soon to MLT neighborhoods

Major road work is set to start in the weeks ahead, the City of Mountlake Terrace said. The city will be performing chip seal, a resurfacing treatment, in neighborhoods between 56th Avenue West and Terrace Creek Park. (See map for details.)

An updated schedule will be shared soon, the city said.

Chip seal extends the life of pavement and is more economical than complete repaving. During construction, drivers should anticipate delays. Residents will be notified if driveway access is to be interrupted, except during emergencies.

The improvements are funded by the city and through federal recovery dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Questions should be directed to Project Manager Roth Seng at 425-744-6274, RSeng@mltwa.gov or to City Engineer Rich Meredith at 425-744-6275, RMeredith@mltwa.gov.