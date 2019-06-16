Road closures to continue for Main Street Revitalization Project week of June 17-21

Road closures and detours will continue the week of June 17-21 for the Main Street Revitalization Project construction work on 236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West .

Detour routes will be in place during the closures, and drivers should expect traffic delays at all road closure locations. During the week of June 17-21, the following road closures will occur from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Monday through Friday – 58th Avenue West will be closed to through traffic at 236th Street Southwest.

Monday – 58th Avenue West will be closed immediately south of 236th Street Southwest. Full access will be maintained at 58th Avenue West for all residences.

Monday and Tuesday – 56th Avenue West will be closed between 236th and 237th Streets Southwest. Full access for residences and businesses on 56th Avenue West will be maintained but motorists will need to enter the road closure from the south at 237th Street Southwest. In addition to detours, a uniformed police officer will be located at the intersection of 56th Avenue West and 236th Street Southwest to help direct travelers through the work zone.

On 236th Street Southwest, drivers will encounter lane shifts; however, traffic delays will be minor since travel will be maintained in both directions. Drivers, pedestrians and transit users should expect flaggers and occasional short-term detours while using 236th Street Southwest.

Weekly travel advisories on all construction projects throughout the city are provided online at www.cityofmlt.com/208 (traffic alerts). Main Street updates are shared on social media. These updates are provided to keep the community informed about the type of traffic modifications that are in place and where they are located.

The city encourages residents and visitors to ask construction and traffic control workers, on-site city inspectors, and engineering staff for help when walking, driving or parking within the construction work zone. The city and its contractor are committed to ensure public safety and to help people feel comfortable within the work zone by providing direction or escorting them through an area they are uncomfortable with.