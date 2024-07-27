Road closures scheduled this week for 216th/48th construction project

Road closures will shift this week for ongoing construction at the intersection of 216th Street Southwest and 48th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace. The work is meant to bring down speeds and increase safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers. For several months, drivers should expect delays and intermittent closures.

The following road closures will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. this week:

July 29-30: 48th Avenue West north of 216th Street Southwest

July 31: 48th south of 216th

Aug. 1-2: 216th east of 48th

During the project, crews will install:

– Missing sections of sidewalks.

– Accessible curb ramps.

– Pedestrian-activated beacons to alert drivers.

– Curb bulbs on all corners, to shorten pedestrian crossings.

– Radar speed display signs to encourage lower speeds.

Funding for the project totals $1.2 million, drawn from a state Safe Routes to School Grant, federal pandemic recovery dollars and a low-interest loan from Snohomish County Public Works.

As an arterial, 48th Avenue West sees roughly 3,200 vehicles a day, according to city engineers. It’s about 1,300 vehicles for 216th Street Southwest.

Anyone with questions about the project can contact Civil Engineer Billy McKeever at bmckeever@mltwa.gov, 425-744-6265.