Road closures in area of 56th and 236th begin Tuesday

The City of Mountlake Terrace reminds the community that work at the intersection of 236th Street SW and 56th Avenue W begins Tuesday, March 19 for the Main Street Revitalization Project. The work will begin on Tuesday, March 19 and occur weekdays between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. for about two weeks. Resident and business driveways will remain accessible throughout the closure and businesses will be open. Detour routes are shown on the detour maps above or you can click on the following iinks to the city website: (236th Street and 56thAvenue).

The project includes installation of larger sewer lines on 56th Avenue West. These closures are necessary for the contractor to complete the installation of the new sewer line. The city hand-delivered letters to all affected businesses including the Property Manager of AFCO & Sons and Arbor Village to notify their residents. Roadside message boards were deployed on Friday, March 15 to alert the public.

For further information, contact Public Works Director Eric LaFrance at [email protected] or 425-744-6221.