Road closure notice: 52nd Ave W. to be closed overnight Thursday

Paving work will close a portion of 52nd Avenue West overnight Thursday into Friday morning, according to a news release from the City of Mountlake Terrace.
The affected area is between 212th Street Southwest and 213th Place Southwest. New paving will be installed after recent repairs to underground utilities, including stormwater pipes.
