Road closure alert: Part of 56th Avenue W to be shut down Sept. 7

Construction work related to the Atlas 236 development will close 56th Avenue West between 236th Street Southwest and 234th Street Southwest from 3:30 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The City of Mountlake Terrace said that traffic will be detoured to 58th Avenue West during this period. “This closure is necessary for a significant concrete pour using multiple concrete pumping trucks with regular concrete deliveries,” the city said.

The 236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West intersection will remain open during this closure with the traffic signal remaining operational.