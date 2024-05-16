Road closed at 66th and 224th Wednesday while police respond to man in crisis

The area of 66th Avenue West and 224th Street Southwest closed for approximately five hours Wednesday while Mountlake Terrace police responded to a man experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

Mountlake Terrace police were dispatched to a 911 call around 5 a.m. Wednesday reporting that a 20-year-old man posted a video on Instagram threatening to die by suicide, Cmdr. Mike Haynes said. Both both police from Mountlake Terrace and nearby agencies responded to the call in the 22300 block of 66th Avenue West.

“During the video, the individual stated he intended to commit suicide, swallowed a significant quantity of drugs and was armed with a rifle,” Haynes said.

Police evacuated nearby residents and attempted to establish verbal contact with the individual from outside the residence. Haynes said that after de-escalation efforts were unsuccessful, North Sound Metro SWAT (NSMS) was called in due to the presence of a firearm.

Establishing verbal contact with the individual continued while investigators worked on a search warrant, he added.

“Once the warrant was received, NSMS was able to establish verbal contact with the individual,” Haynes said. “After approximately one hour of negotiation, the individual exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.”

The man was evaluated by medics at the scene and then transported to Swedish Edmonds Hospital. Once medically cleared by hospital staff, he was transported to the Snohomish County Jail where he was booked for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

Haynes reported that no one was injured.

— By Rick Sinnett



