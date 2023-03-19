Road advisory for 61st Place West March 30-April 7

The City of Mountlake Terrace says that 61st Place West will be closed at 212th Street Southwest from March 20 to April 7 for the city’s water main replacement project.
Access to the transfer station/recycling center will be available from 216th Street Southwest, the city said.
MLT News
