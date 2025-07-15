Rita Marie Nadreau: Retired Boeing engineer remembered for her quiet exuberance

Rita Marie (Daunais) Nadreau

Rita was born in North Adams, MA, to Charles and Olena Daunais. She graduated from Drury High School in 1945. Rita was one of only three women graduating from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY, with a degree in engineering in 1949. She went on to work on helicopters at Sikorsky Aircraft and Kaman, both in CT. Rita moved to Seattle in 1955 to work at Boeing.

Rita will be remembered for her quiet exuberance. She was active in ballroom and square dancing, bridge, camping, and was a downhill skier until the age of 78. Along with her husband Ray, she biked around Europe on many Road Scholar tours shortly after retirement. Rita liked baseball and spent many evenings watching the Mariners.

Rita is survived by her husband, Ray, daughters Jeanne and Anne Nadreau of Shoreline, and many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Evelyn (Peg) Flannery and Jeanne Daunais, and a brother, Charles (Bud) Daunais.

Mass will be held in her memory on Friday July 18th at noon at St Luke Catholic Parish in Shoreline. A celebration of life will be held at Aegis Living at 14900 1st Ave NE in Shoreline on Saturday July 26th from 1-4PM. All who knew and loved Rita are welcome to attend and celebrate her life.

Rita was a long-time member and volunteer at St. Luke Catholic Church in Shoreline. Her faith was very important to her. Donations may be made in her memory to Catholic Community Services of Western WA (https://ccsww.org )