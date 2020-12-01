Rising COVID cases mean restrictions likely to last past Christmas, officials say

The bad news from Tuesday’s Snohomish County COVID-19 media briefing? Coronavirus case rates are up 20% from a week ago, now 368/100,000 people. As a result, the governor’s recently announced “Stay Safe” restrictions are likely to last past Christmas.

However, officials also announced there’s a free COVID smartphone app that may help keep you safer from COVID-19. It’s available at www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/WANotify

The Washington State Department of Health says it works through smartphones without sharing any personal information, to alert users if they may have been exposed to COVID-19. “It is completely private and doesn’t know or track who you are or where you go,” the health department said.

When you are on the street, in stores, or with friends or family, if someone gets within 15 feet of you, the app exchanges random anonymous codes with their smart phone. “If a person you’ve been in contact with does develop COVID, you get a warning so you can make sure you are healthy, and it can prevent cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” Snohomish County Chief Health Officer Dr. Chris Spitters said Tuesday.

Spitters said the information is stored for two weeks, then deleted. He added that the state set up an oversight group and worked with security and civil liberty groups to create the app. He called it another tool, like masks and social distancing.

Regarding the county’s increasing case numbers, Spitters told reporters that these are “rates not seen since the first surge way back in March and April.” The new case rate of 368/100,000 residents is up from 300 in the prior two weeks. Hospitals are stressed but not yet overloaded; 89 confirmed COVID patients are hospitalized, with six more ‘suspected’ cases also admitted as patients.

Because coronavirus cases show no sign of slowing, County Executive Dave Somers warned that “expectations that we are lessening restrictions between now and Christmas are not realistic; l expect them to continue through the holidays unfortunately.” Spitters agreed: “It would seem unwise for us to reopen what has been closed down” without seeing cases decline.

Asked if out-of-state COVID patients have taken local hospital beds, Spitters told reporters: “There’s been no systematic transfer in from outside the county” but added there may be “some” from Skagit, Island or King County, although had no exact numbers. Overall, Spitters said that those hospitalized now account for 80% of all ICU beds; that there are only seven ‘airborne isolation rooms’ still vacant county-wide.

Other data also drives officials’ concerns. Deaths in August averaged one, two or three a week. Last week, 13 people died, and that’s up from sixthe week before. Hospitals report difficulty hiring nurses, especially ICU nurses. “We can’t just count beds, he adds, “we have to count only a bed that can be staffed.” The number of cases at two long-term care facilities continue to rise: 107 at the Josephine Center in Stanwood; 83 at Regency Care in Monroe.

Laura White

Laura White, division manager for the county’s aging and disability services, said that for her clients, food insecurity and social isolation are the biggest challenges. The county and its partners now deliver 18,000 meals a month; up more than 250% since the pandemic started.

Resources for seniors and the disabled:

425-513-1900 – Aging/Disabilities Resources Group

The county is conducting a survey on the impact of those over 55 or disabled. Participate at www.surveymonkey.com/r/snocoseniors. Senior centers will mail the survey to their members.

Resources for all:

833-681-0211 – Washington Listens for those anxious, depressed, having sleep trouble

wa211.org/about-2-1-1/ — For housing, food, health care, child care needs

imhurting.org — The Volunteers of America crisis chat line

All three officials at Tuesday’s briefing agreed that this period is challenging for everyrone — physically, spiritually, financially and personally — and that it is normal to feel “not OK’ in these times. But help is available.

— By Bob Throndsen