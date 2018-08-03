Ride Sounder to Sunday Mariners game, take transit to hydro races this weekend

Mariners fans can bypass weekend traffic by taking Sound Transit’s popular game day Sounder train to the 1:10 p.m. game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

The stadium-bound train from the north will depart Edmonds 11:11 a.m. Return trains depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the game. Both trains will serve all stops along the routes.

A complete schedule of Sounder service to select Mariners games this season is available at soundtransit.org/mariners

And if you’re headed for the Albert Lee Cup hydroplane races, Metro Transit has you covered. Metro will add trips to its Route 50 bus and provide Saturday and Sunday service every 15 minutes between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Route 50, which normally operates every 30 minutes, serves Genesee Park near the Stanley Sayres Pit and connects with Link light rail at Columbia City and Othello stations. There will be no other special service to this event.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail service to and from Safeco Field. Link runs every 10 minutes on Sunday and serves 16 stations at the University of Washington, on Capitol Hill, in downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila and SeaTac. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from Safeco Field.

Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at metro.kingcounty.gov/schedules.