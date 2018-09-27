Rick Steves guidebook, TV special win prestigious travel journalism awards

Local travel guru Rick Steves received two awards in the Lowell Thomas Travel Journalism Competition, considered the most prestigious in the field of travel journalism.

The winners were announced Sept. 24 at the Society of American Travel Writers convention in Barbados.

Rick Steves Iceland took the gold in the Guidebook category. And the one-hour TV special Rick Steves’ European Festivals took the silver in the Video Travel Broadcast category.

Rick Steves Iceland, published in March 2018, provides comprehensive coverage for exploring Iceland.

“This guidebook explains the attractions of the big city, Reykjavik, with vigor,” the contest judges wrote. “But the guide also leaves the city to help with explorations of hiking journeys, visits to volcanoes, glaciers, and thermal waters. The offshore islands receive attention, too.”

The book is available at www.ricksteves.com/iceland-book.

Rick Steves’ European Festivals is a one-hour special that has been broadcast on public television across the country. It is also streaming for free at www.ricksteves.com/festivals-show.

The special drops in on Europe’s top 10 festivals, including a run with the bulls at Pamplona, donning a mask in Venice for Carnevale, dancing with Spaniards at the April Fair, cheering on the horses at Siena’s Palio, hoisting a frothy stein at Munich’s Oktoberfest, tossing a caber at a Scottish Highland Games, and joining European families for their traditional Easter and Christmas celebrations.

“This host takes what could be a stale topic — European festivals — and, through clever writing and charismatic performance, brings them to life,” the judges wrote. “It’s fun and light-hearted and makes me want to go.”