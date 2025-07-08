Rick Steves announces $1M Challenge Match for Lynnwood Neighborhood Center

Local philanthropist Rick Steves has issued a $1 Million Challenge Match to the community as part of the public phase of the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center (LNC) capital campaign.

The $26.5 million project, over 15 years in the making, is a collaboration between Trinity Lutheran Church and Schools, which donated the land and had the vision; Rick Steves, lead donor; and Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW), who will own and operate the center. The project is aimed at bringing nonprofits and community groups together to serve local needs.

The 39,000-square-foot building — already under construction next to Trinity Lutheran Church and Schools in Lynnwood — is LEED Gold certified, and will include a community meeting and event center, multipurpose gym, professional kitchen and café, outdoor playground, medical, dental and vision clinic, adult and senior day center, community resource center, behavioral health center, nonprofit partner offices, early learning classrooms, youth programs room, teen room, tech center, meeting and training rooms, and teaching kitchen.

Partners include Medical Teams International, Center for Human Services, Boys & Girls Club of Snohomish County, Korean Community Service Center, Cocoon House and Latino Educational Training Institute. VOAWW said it will continue to add partners as the center comes to fruition.

Steves is challenging philanthropists at every level to help fund this project: “With my initial gift, I thought I was tapped out. But seeing our dream of a Lynnwood Neighborhood Center becoming a reality, I’m inspired to dig deeper with this $1 million extra gift to challenge my neighbors to join in.

“When it comes to bang for my philanthropic buck, there’s no better investment,” he continued. “Right now, we need others to step up and help us complete this building campaign. We believe the LNC will contribute to our community in ways we’ve yet to imagine! And with your help —big or small — you can help make this dream…a brick-and-mortar launch pad for our community’s love — come true. Yours will be a gift that will keep on giving for generations to come.”

Donate online at www.voaww.org/lnc or mail a check to LNC c/o Volunteers of America Western Washington, PO Box 839, Everett, WA 98206

For more information or to get involved, contact Joel Feldman, Philanthropy Officer-Lynnwood Neighborhood Center, at jfeldman@voaww.org or 425-474-5785.