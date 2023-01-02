Rick Passek featured speaker at Olympic Fly Fishers’ Jan. 10 meeting

Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds welcomes Rick Passek as its featured speaker during the group’s January meeting, set for Tuesday, Jan. 10,from 6-8 p.m.
A still water specialist, Passek will present “Beginning Fly Fishing” via Zoom during the meeting, at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace.
When not fishing, Passek spends his time teaching and writing. His books include The Freshman Flyfisher and The Freshman Flyfisher’s Insect Guide.
The meeting is open to the public. For more information, visit: olympicflyfishers.com
