Rich Hernandez appointed principal of St. Thomas More Parish School

St. Thomas More Parish in Lynnwood has appointed Rich Hernandez as the new principal of St. Thomas More School. Hernandez, a retired first sergeant with 26 years of service in the U.S. Army, brings a wealth of leadership, discipline and a strong work ethic to his new role, the school said in a press release.

“Rich Hernandez’s broad experience in education and leadership makes him an outstanding addition to our school community,” said Father Matthew O’Leary, pastor of St. Thomas More Parish. “His commitment to academic excellence and spiritual growth sharpens even more our mission at St. Thomas More School.”

In addition to his military service, Hernandez holds a master’s degree in teaching from Oregon State University and a bachelor’s degree in history from Empire State College. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in educational leadership at the University of Notre Dame. Hernandez’s previous roles include serving as principal of St. Vincent de Paul Dual Language Immersion Catholic School and teaching Spanish at O’Hara Catholic School.

Hernandez said he believes in the importance of nurturing each child’s potential and aligning their educational journey with faith. “My journey in Catholic education has been deeply rewarding, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of this wonderful community,” he said.

For more information about St. Thomas More School, visit stms.org