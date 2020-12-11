Ric Ilgenfritz named Community Transit CEO

Following a national search, the Community Transit Board of Directors today named Ric Ilgenfritz as the agency’s new Chief Executive Officer. He will start the position Jan. 11, 2021.

“Ric is an experienced transit leader in our region, with a clear commitment and desire to serve our community,” said Board Chair and Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring. “Ric’s background in successfully leading a variety of large transportation initiatives and teams combined with his personal passion for public service makes him an ideal candidate to lead Community Transit into the next chapter of the agency’s history.”

Ilgenfritz has served as vice president, Puget Sound Region, for David Evans and Associates (DEA), an engineering consulting firm, since 2017. At DEA, he worked on several regional transportation projects including the Sounder South Corridor Expansion Program, SR-522 Bus Rapid Transit, and the Link Light Rail North Corridor Early Planning Study.

Before joining DEA, Ilgenfritz spent more than 16 years as a member of the executive leadership team at Sound Transit. Highlights of his tenure include leading agency efforts to pass successful ballot measures in 2008 and 2016, and securing federal funding for the initial light rail segment from downtown Seattle to SeaTac Airport. He was responsible for implementing the Sound Transit 2 program, including the Lynnwood Link extension, and led the Sound Transit 3 planning efforts.

Ilgenfritz also developed Sound Transit’s transit-oriented development practice and sustainability program. As Chief Communications Officer from 2001-2008, he oversaw Sound Transit’s system planning, government relations, media relations, marketing, and customer service.

“Community Transit is an incredible agency with an outstanding team working hard every day to make a positive difference in people’s lives,” said Ilgenfritz. “I am honored to join the agency, and I am a true believer in the power of public transportation to strengthen communities and connections between people. I look forward to getting started, and keeping our focus on improving mobility for people and communities throughout Snohomish County.”

Ilgenfritz will succeed Emmett Heath, who is retiring this month after 15 years at Community Transit.