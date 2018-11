The City of Mountlake Terrace will welcome Juicy Power Yoga to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. The new business is located in Gateway Place at 6007 244th St. S.W., Suite B, near the Gene Juarez Academy and

across from Cinebarre movie theatre.

The facility features classes seven days a week with both heated and non-heated studios. They have showers and lockers and offer cold-brew coffee and kombucha on tap.

You can read more in our earlier story here.