Ribbon cut for new Swamp Creek Bridge on Locust Way

Elected officials, project partners, Snohomish County staff and residents participated in a Wednesday ribbon cutting for the Swamp Creek Bridge 503, on Locust Way north of 228th Street Southwest between the cities of Brier and Bothell.

Snohomish County Public Works, Johansen Construction and partners worked to replace the old bridge, which had weight restrictions, narrow lanes, and no road shoulders or sidewalks. The county said the new bridge meets current design standards, widened lanes for nearly 10,000 daily vehicles and bicyclists, and added sidewalks for pedestrians along Locust Way.

The bridge reopened on Friday, Oct. 31 with alternating single-lane access during work hours and full two-lane access during evenings and weekends. Work on the project began in early June and is expected to continue through the end of November.

“This project marks another infrastructure investment and milestone in the Brier-Bothell area,” Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said. “The nearby Larch Way/Logan Road and Locust Way roundabout was completed last year. We are proud of our continued work to improve traffic flow and expand mobility for residents who live and commute in this rapidly growing area.”

The replacement bridge is a 70-foot-long and 47-foot-wide single-span concrete girder bridge. The new structure allowed the removal of in-stream piles for a more natural stream flow and enhanced stream habitat. A full road closure reduced the total construction period and cost of the project.

“We thank the residents for their patience during successive construction projects,” Snyder added. “These construction disruptions allowed for improvements that will last for decades.”

Funding for the $5.7 million project was provided by the Federal Highway Administration and administered through the Washington State Department of Transportation Local Bridge Program.