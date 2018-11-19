Ribbon cut for Lynnwood village aimed at helping homeless students finish college

1 of 7

The November sun shone bright on Shepherd’s Village, the newly-erected community of six pallet homes on the grounds of the Lynnwood’s Good Shepherd Baptist Church, as more than 50 people Sunday celebrated a pioneering approach to helping homeless students move from the streets to the graduation hall.

A joint effort by the City of Lynnwood, Good Shepherd Baptist Church on 196th Street Southwest, the Jean Kim Foundation for Homeless Education and Pallet SPC, Shepherd’s Village aims to provide homeless students with housing, dignity and a warm, dry place to call home.

A critical player in the project, the Jean Kim Foundation is laser-focused on ending homelessness through motivating and advocating the poor/homeless community to successfully earn college degrees, certifications and vocational skills.

“One huge barrier to education is the wet, cold, insecure nature of homelessness,” said Jules Butler, Jean Kim Foundation president, in remarks during Sunday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. “This project provides a safe place to live, study, and devote attention to education to those suffering from homelessness, and opens the path for them to get back on their feet.

“About a year and a half ago, Good Shepherd Pastor Chris Boyer and the church agreed to designate some space for homeless students to live in tents,” he continued. “But when first real weather hit, we quickly saw that tents weren’t a long-term solution. We continued to explore options, which included working with the City of Lynnwood to amend various laws and codes to accommodate different housing solutions.”

New city regulations were adopted last September. Around the same time, Butler said, the Jean Kim Foundation received an inquiry from Pallet, a Seattle-based Social Purpose Corporation, “offering the perfect solution, the results of which you see here today.”

Following Butler was the Rev. Jean Kim, founder of the Jean Kim Foundation.

“When folks come together, great things happen,” she said. “Without your efforts and support we wouldn’t be here today.

“When I started this, I saw homeless students carrying a black bag with all their belongings while attending classes,” she added. “They went to classes disheveled, smelling badly and were rejected socially by other students. It literally broke my heart and showed me how homelessness was a root cause for dropping out of school, and a barrier to academic success. Thank you again for your love, compassion and support.”

Kim was followed by Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith, who praised the project and all who were involved in bringing it to fruition.

“This is the only example of this kind in Snohomish County now. I’m very proud of that,” she said. “It’s another example of how we in Lynnwood are taking care of people.”

Smith then wielded the ceremonial scissors, joined by some of those who made the project possible, including a bevy of city officials, church members, Shepherd’s Village residents, representatives of Pallet SPC, Edmonds Community College President Dr. Amit Singh, Jean Kim Foundation board members, and Jean Kim herself.

It’s been less than a month since the housing units became available, and the residents are already settling in.

“I love my new living space,” said beaming resident and Edmonds Community College student Donna Connor, who until two weeks ago was living in a tent. “This is truly life-changing. Just having a roof over my head and a door I can close makes studying so much easier!”

Connor will receive her AA degree this quarter, and is set to continue on for a four-year degree in law and justice from Central Washington University’s unit at Edmonds CC, located within walking distance of Shepherd’s Village.

No less enthusiastic than Connor is EdCC president Singh.

“Too often we look at education success beginning and ending with academics,” Singh said. “But it’s so much more. Many factors are involved, and these need to be addressed as part of a more holistic approach. Shepherd’s Village is a perfect example of removing critical barriers to learning. You can’t learn if you’re cold, wet and wondering where your next meal is coming from. I am beyond pleased at the enthusiastic support this effort is receiving from all quarters.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel